Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,610,242.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,672. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

