NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $5,008,640.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

