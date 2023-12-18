NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a 200 day moving average of $446.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

