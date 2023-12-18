NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

