Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $551.29 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $551.29 million and approximately $48.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.15 or 0.05208863 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0849422 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $39,251,287.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

