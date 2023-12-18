Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 3.7 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.