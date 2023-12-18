Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $83.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $548,415. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Okta by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.