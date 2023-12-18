Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $548,415 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.