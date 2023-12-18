Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $1,979,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

