Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,775,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $182,905,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.