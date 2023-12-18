Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

