On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Critical Review

On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares On the Beach Group and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 6.70% 31.95% 4.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On the Beach Group and Expedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $12.57 billion 1.61 $352.00 million $5.57 26.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than On the Beach Group.

91.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for On the Beach Group and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On the Beach Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Expedia Group 1 11 9 0 2.38

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $134.65, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Expedia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Summary

Expedia Group beats On the Beach Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se website in Sweden and eBeach.dk website in Denmark, as well as through eBeach.no website in Norwegian; and operates online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise. The company's brand portfolio also comprises Expedia Partner Solutions, that offers private label and co-branded products through third-party websites; and Egencia that provides travel services to businesses and corporate customers. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. Further, the company provides loyalty programs, hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations, and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, that includes travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and call centers, consolidators and wholesalers of travel products and services, online portals and search websites, travel metasearch websites, mobile travel applications, and social media websites, as well as traditional consumer ecommerce and group buying websites. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

