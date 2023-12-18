Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.38 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

