OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

