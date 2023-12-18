Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Critical Analysis

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Optiva and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optiva 0 0 0 0 N/A ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Optiva currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,059.09%. ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 512.97%. Given Optiva’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Optiva is more favorable than ZeroFox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optiva N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox -63.25% -11.88% -7.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Optiva and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.7% of ZeroFox shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optiva and ZeroFox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.55 -$742.05 million ($1.11) -0.49

Optiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZeroFox.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP. Its solutions include Optiva Charging Engine, a convergent charging solution that helps CSPs to monetize platform; Optiva Business Support System Platform, an end-to-end cloud native converged charging and billing solutions on the private and public cloud; Policy Control, a data monetization for real-time applications, such as video streaming, interactive gaming, and voice over LTE; and Optiva Wholesale Billing, a cloud-based solution that provides converged settlement and accurate interconnect billing. The company also offers Optiva Payment solutions that include various payment methods, including voucher and voucher less payment and top-up solutions; professional services, such as installation, integration, and training; and post-contract customer support services. Optiva Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was found in 2013 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

