Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

