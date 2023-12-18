Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.4%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out -36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -34.71% -1.02% -0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -6.30 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $6.15 billion 0.19 $4.62 billion ($17.75) -0.54

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 0 0 1.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential downside of 33.61%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 243 owned and chartered vessels, including 110 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 132 Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 139 container vessels and 11 vehicle transport vessels, of which nine vessels were owned by it and 141 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

