Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 204,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

