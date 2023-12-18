Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

