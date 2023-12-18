PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 155.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

