PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

