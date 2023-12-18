PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

