PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

