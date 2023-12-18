PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

