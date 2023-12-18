PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

