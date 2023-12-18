Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $66.30 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.