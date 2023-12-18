Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $106.03 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

