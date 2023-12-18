Perpetual Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

