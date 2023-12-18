Perpetual Ltd Has $985,000 Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after buying an additional 398,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,519,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,425,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.15. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

