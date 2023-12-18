Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $184.01 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

