Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

