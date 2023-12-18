Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,637 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $170.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.