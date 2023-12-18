Perpetual Ltd Sells 898 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,479.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,052.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,976.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,495.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.