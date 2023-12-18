Perpetual Ltd Takes $978,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

