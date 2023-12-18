Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.