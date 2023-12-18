Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.9 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

