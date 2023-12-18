Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Raised by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.46 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

