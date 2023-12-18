Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

