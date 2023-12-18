Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $584.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

