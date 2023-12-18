Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3393214 EPS for the current year.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
