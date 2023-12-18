Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Primerica comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.30% of Primerica worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $206.70 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $220.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average is $202.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

