Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $73.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.91.
PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
