Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

PRTH stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,391,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $75,101 over the last 90 days. 77.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.