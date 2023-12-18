Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 26,557 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $64,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.03 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

