Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 4,687 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after buying an additional 586,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after buying an additional 1,147,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

