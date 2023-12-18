Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 4,029 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

