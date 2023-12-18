Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

