Procyon Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $254.58 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

