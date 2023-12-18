Procyon Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 36.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Toro Trading Down 1.0 %

Toro stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

