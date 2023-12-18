Procyon Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

